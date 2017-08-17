Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

St. Scholastica youth group helps neighbors in need

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
St. Scholastica youth group members Joshua Poznik, Bethany Pollock and Meredith Troyan perform yard work for local senior citizens in need.
Members of the St. Scholastica youth group from Aspinwall spent the week getting dirty with yard work and other odd jobs for needy senior citizens in Penn Hills and Cheswick.

“Our youth ministry received several calls of elderly persons that needed assistance as they were facing possible code violations,” said Jamie Dillon, Youth Ministry director.

The outreach was done through Catholic Charities, the social services arm of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

St. Scholastica is along Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall.

The work aligns with the youth group mission of “helping a neighbor in need,” Dillon said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

