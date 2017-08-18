Activities for all at Cooper-Siegel in Fox Chapel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cooper-Siegel Community Library has events for all ages. Here's what's happening this week:

• 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Hatha yoga: Kripalu-style hatha yoga class with instructor Yamuna Morgenstern. All are welcome. No experience required. Bring a mat. A $5 donation is suggested.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Eclipse Watch Party: Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the solar eclipse. There will be music and snacks in the garden.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, NovelKnitters: Beginners are welcome or bring a project to work on.

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Hip Adults DIY: Use clay, paint and thread to make arrows. We'll also paint and decorate non-arrow sticks. Please bring sticks or driftwood. Music and light refreshments will be provided.

6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Mother/Daughter Book Club.

For teens, seventh grade and older, and their mothers. The book for discussion is “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler.

Cooper-Siegel is at 403 Fox Chapel Road. Phone is 412-828-9520.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.