Sharpsburg council appoints resident to fill vacancy

Sharpsburg council on Thursday night appointed a resident and political newcomer to fill a four-month vacancy.

Adrianne Laing will serve on council through December. She fills the position left open earlier this summer by the resignation of Anthony Karpinski Jr., who moved from town.

Laing was not immediately able to be reached for comment.

The appointment was not without interest from residents — three of the four applicants are running to fill the full term in the upcoming November general election.

They are Matt Brudnok, Jon Jaso and Joe Simbari.

Simbari and Brudnok were the two highest non-incumbent vote-getters in the primary election, and each earned nominations on the Democratic ticket. Jaso was immediately behind them, getting edged out by Brudnok by only vote. Jaso secured enough write-in votes to run on the Republican ticket in November.

Borough Manager Bill Rossey said council interviewed the applicants in public during the business meeting before making a decision.

Laing earlier this year participated in a new community planning effort, Sharpsburg Vision Plan.

She said at that time that her hope is for others to be as enthusiastic about the community as she is and that it is important to invest in the place where you live.

The goal of the Sharpsburg Vision Plan is by October to have a long-term plan for growth and development in the borough.

