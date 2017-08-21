Letter to the editor: Sharpsburg sends wrong message to council candidates

To the editor:

If anyone in Sharpsburg has ever wondered why voter turnout is poor, or why citizens are reluctant to get involved and run for office, the answer can be found in what happened at the Aug. 17 Sharpsburg council meeting.

Appointing a person to an elected position is not the ideal situation, however, it is a necessary process when a vacancy occurs. The appointment in Sharpsburg was for four months because the open council seat is on the ballot in November and the elected person will take office in January.

Five people are running for four seats in November — including two incumbents. To say that this situation is rare is an understatement. The council decided to appoint someone other than one of the three non-incumbents running in the November election.

The message that was sent to the three non-incumbents was clear: Your desire to serve our community, your willingness to spend your money on signs, your time spent knocking on doors introducing yourself to the community, does not matter. We are appointing someone who has not done any of those things, and while you have received support from our residents, we are ignoring the voters.

How hypocritical is it to encourage people to get involved in the community, to get in the process to run for office, and then just totally ignore their efforts to stand next to you and help you move the community into the future?

It is because of this hypocrisy and it is because the voters are constantly being ignored, that there is reluctance for good people with good ideas to get involved. They, instead, end up staying home on Election Day.

Joe Simbari

Sharpsburg