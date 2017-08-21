Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Donations being accepted for 64th Fox Chapel Presby Harvest Fair

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church member Cristie Good volunteers to help with the jewlery and collectibles at the Harvest Fair in 2016.
Volunteers are preparing now for the 64th annual Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church Harvest Fair on Sept. 29-30.

They are accepting donations of clothing, furniture, jewelry, household items, books and artwork.

Crews will be available at the church entrance along Springhouse Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

“Over the years, it seems more and more community members are supporting our event with donations and volunteer hours,” event coordinator Gwen Zaleski said. “It grows every year and that enables us to support more charities.”

Proceeds from the sale support local charities like All of Us Care in Sharpsburg, several area food banks and groups that advocate for health care for women and children.

A few international groups are also supported, like a Presbyterian preschool in Kirkuk, Afghanistan.

“Small donations go a big way to support these missions,” said church volunteer Carol Huff, of O'Hara.

Some items not accepted include text books, VHS and cassette tapes, computers, TVs, large exercise equipment, bed pillows and mattresses. For more, visit fcpc.us.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

