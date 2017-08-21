Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Fox Chapel

Saxonburg Boulevard in Shaler reopens after two-month closure

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
A bridge over Little Pine Creek in Shaler reopned this week after a three-month closure.
The Herald
A bridge over Little Pine Creek in Shaler reopned this week after a three-month closure.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Saxonburg Boulevard in Shaler reopened this week after a two-month shut down to replace a state-owned bridge.

The span crosses Little Pine Creek near O'Hara. It was replaced as part of PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement project through which about 560 bridges will be replaced over three years.

The closure affected motorists trying to travel along Saxonburg Boulevard from Route 8, near the Moose Lodge #46.

The road closed in mid-June and was expected to remain closed through August but mild weather helped the process finish more quickly.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.