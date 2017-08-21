Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Free events for all at local churches

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
Vicky Mountz, 17, jumps to catch a Frisbee before the game starts at Community Park in Blawnox.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Here's a look at what's happening at local churches this week. All events are open to the public.

• 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Saint Scholastica: A beginner's seminar on reading the Bible will be in the parish hall. There is no fee.

• 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aspinwall Presbyterian: The church will have a movie night showing, “Sing.”

Bring a pillow and blanket, and the church will provide the popcorn. The church is at 299 Center Ave.

• Noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park: The church will host its annual Family Fall Festival at 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park.

The festival kicks off with games and activities. Performances will be by contemporary Christian artists Good Little Giants. Guests are asked to bring a dish to share for the community picnic lunch from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person; children 10 and younger are free.

To register, visit memorialparkchurch.org/fall-festival.

• 10 a.m. Sunday, Faith United Methodist: The church service will include a Blessing of the Backpacks for children who are preparing for a new school year. After worship, there will be a Ministry Fair in the sanctuary, 261 W. Chapel Ridge Road, Fox Chapel.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, I Heart Blawnox: Ultimate Frisbee at Blawnox Community Park along Center Avenue. Anyone in sixth-grade or older is welcome to play.

• Fresh Produce is available before and after worship at Fox Chapel Presbyterian. It is near the covered entrance of the church, at Fox Chapel and Field Club roads. Girl Scout Troop 55113 has coordinated the garden this year along Springhouse Lane and has extra produce beyond what was donated to local food banks.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

