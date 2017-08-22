Better days ahead for Sharpsburg walkers, bicyclists

It's not common for Sharpsburg residents to see their neighbors pedaling around town, but a borough ordinance intends to change that.

The Complete Streets resolution adopted by council is a plan to make the community's streets and sidewalks more accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.

“If we're cutting back on vehicle use and getting more people onto bicycles, into public transit options and walking more, this is an all around win,” said Brittany Reno, the councilwoman who proposed the ordinance.

The ordinance is a combination of ideas out of Complete Street resolutions from the city of Pittsburgh and Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. It pledges to consider the needs of pedestrians when investing in street and sidewalk improvements or development.

“I can't tell you how many times I've seen older residents stumbling in the streets when they are using a walker, or tripping over broken up sidewalks,” Reno said. “These projects will incorporate from the very beginning a commitment to making sure that as many people can use our space as they should be able to.”

With changes like this to the borough, Reno believes that more people living in the city may pick Sharpsburg as their next residence. With improvements to public transit and sidewalk infrastructure, parking issues could also be eliminated.

“There are people in the city that only have one car per household and who would be interested in moving into other boroughs if the infrastructure was there to access public transit and to walk or bike places,” Reno said.

Complete Streets is a project taken on nationally by communities looking to better design their streets for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders, but it isn't common.

“This is a step that only about a dozen municipalities nationwide have taken,” said Eric Boerer, advocacy directory for BikePGH. “But no matter where I go one thing is clear — residents want safe and convenient places to walk, bike and use transit.”

With an ordinance like Complete Streets, advocates like Boerer say it's an opportunity to get it right the first time.

“It's a fix it first approach that saves taxpayers in the process,” he said.

The resolution will also be an add-on to projects already ongoing in the borough, such as the streetscape initiative intended to better the business district's parking problems and upgrade facades. In addition, Councilman Matthew Rudzki referenced a recent proposal by the city for a rail trail connecting Pittsburgh to Aspinwall, and eventually connecting it and surrounding communities to Washington, D.C.

“This is the direction that we are headed, all of these alternative means of transportation,” Rudzki said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.