Fox Chapel

Gallery: Fox Chapel Area homecoming

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel Area homecoming king and queen, Cooper Collins and Brianna Smith, pose for photos on the field during halftime of the Oct. 6 game that the Foxes won against Hampton.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Quinn Machen, 4, reacts to goats when her mother, Rachel, feeds them a bottle while holding daughter, Piper, 2, at the petting zoo at the community carnival before the Fox Chapel Area High School homecoming game on Oct. 6.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Junior Sara Alexander dances to the song 'Footloose' during a skit her class performed at Fox Chapel Area High School's homecoming festivities, Oct. 6.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fans watch as the Fox Chapel Area High School homecoming court is announced at Friday's football game against Hampton, Oct. 6.
Colette and Margot Walter paint pumpkins during the carnival at the Fox Chapel Area High School before the homecoming game on Oct. 6.

Updated 17 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area School District celebrated homecoming on Oct. 6 and watched the Foxes defeat the Hampton Talbots. Hundreds of residents enjoyed a pre-game carnival with a giant slide, pumpkin patch and food trucks.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

