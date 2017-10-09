Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox-based Tickets for Kids could get first-time RAD grant

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Tickets for Kids Director Jason Riley looks over letters and thank you notes that his office has received.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Blawnox-based Tickets for Kids Charities could be a first-time recipient of Allegheny Regional Asset District funding if the group's tentative $98.1 million budget is approved.

Tickets for Kids provides low-income and at-risk children the chance to sit in the stands at a Pirates game or visit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium through the use of donated tickets.

Tickets for Kids Executive Director Jason Riley said more than 160,000 tickets were doled out last year to children in 41 states. More than half of the tickets were distributed in Pennsylvania, he said.

If approved, the $10,000 RAD grant would provide an additional 2,500 children the chance to visit cultural and entertainment venues in Allegheny County, Riley said.

“What this means is that we will be helping to achieve community outreach initiatives while diversifying audiences and exposing a future audience base,” he said.

The group previously was not eligible to receive funding because a RAD member served on its board.

Tickets for Kids is one of 100 groups that could share RAD grants doled out each year from proceeds of half of 1 percent of the county sales tax.

The proposed budget uses $96.5 million in sales tax revenue and the remainder comes from RAD's reserves.

The RAD board is scheduled to host a public hearing at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 to discuss the 2018 budget.

The proposal includes a record-high number of potential recipients, including the Port Authority of Allegheny County, the Kente Arts Alliance, Carnegie libraries and Phipps Conservatory.

To view the proposed budget and a complete list of recipients, visit radworkshere.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

