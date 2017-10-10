Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel pediatric care group to benefit from Women's Board of Pittsburgh event

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
The Women's Board of Pittsburgh 2018 Benefit Co-Chair Mary Bergren stands with Carol May, nurse manager of Children’s Hospital Supportive Care Program; Betsy Hawley, executive director of Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition, and Dotti Bechtol, Women's Board 2018 Benefit co-chair.
submitted
The Women's Board of Pittsburgh 2018 Benefit Co-Chair Mary Bergren stands with Carol May, nurse manager of Children’s Hospital Supportive Care Program; Betsy Hawley, executive director of Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition, and Dotti Bechtol, Women's Board 2018 Benefit co-chair.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Women's Board of Pittsburgh on Tuesday announced the recipient of its 2018 luncheon benefit will be the Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition.

The Fox Chapel-based group serves children with life-limiting illnesses.

Proceeds from the event — which last year brought in $57,500 — will be used to develop a mobile Family Care app, an interactive resource map and an electronic Family Care Kit, Executive Director Betsy Hawley said.

“With these new capabilities, families can more easily navigate the highly complex health care environment and more effectively manage their child's treatment plans, medical appointments, care teams and so much more,” Hawley said.

The annual luncheon will be Jan. 26 at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Themed “Lighting the Way through Pittsburgh,” the event includes a cooking demo by Douglas Genovese, executive chef of the Carnegie Museum Properties, and an informal fashion show by Carabella of Oakmont. Tickets cost $75 and will be available on Jan. 1 at womensboardpittsburgh.org.

The Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition works to improve care options for children by educating health care professionals, coordinating resources and advocating for legislative change.

Laura Dawson, Women's Board member, said funding will help fulfill the group's mission of providing resources for families and medical professionals. The coalition has impacted more than 500,000 children since its inception in 2009.

“With these new capabilities, families can navigate through a vast amount of information in the health care environment and keep more accurate records of available resources and specific data about their child,” Dawson said.

The Women's Board has hosted a benefit luncheon for 26 years with the sole purpose of raising money and awareness for children's issues. It has donated more than $500,000 in the past two decades.

Recent beneficiaries have included Project SEED, which provides food to elementary students, and Sharpsburg Community Library, which used the money to create afterschool STEAM programs for children in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.