Fox Chapel pediatric care group to benefit from Women's Board of Pittsburgh event

The Women's Board of Pittsburgh on Tuesday announced the recipient of its 2018 luncheon benefit will be the Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition.

The Fox Chapel-based group serves children with life-limiting illnesses.

Proceeds from the event — which last year brought in $57,500 — will be used to develop a mobile Family Care app, an interactive resource map and an electronic Family Care Kit, Executive Director Betsy Hawley said.

“With these new capabilities, families can more easily navigate the highly complex health care environment and more effectively manage their child's treatment plans, medical appointments, care teams and so much more,” Hawley said.

The annual luncheon will be Jan. 26 at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Themed “Lighting the Way through Pittsburgh,” the event includes a cooking demo by Douglas Genovese, executive chef of the Carnegie Museum Properties, and an informal fashion show by Carabella of Oakmont. Tickets cost $75 and will be available on Jan. 1 at womensboardpittsburgh.org.

The Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition works to improve care options for children by educating health care professionals, coordinating resources and advocating for legislative change.

Laura Dawson, Women's Board member, said funding will help fulfill the group's mission of providing resources for families and medical professionals. The coalition has impacted more than 500,000 children since its inception in 2009.

“With these new capabilities, families can navigate through a vast amount of information in the health care environment and keep more accurate records of available resources and specific data about their child,” Dawson said.

The Women's Board has hosted a benefit luncheon for 26 years with the sole purpose of raising money and awareness for children's issues. It has donated more than $500,000 in the past two decades.

Recent beneficiaries have included Project SEED, which provides food to elementary students, and Sharpsburg Community Library, which used the money to create afterschool STEAM programs for children in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.