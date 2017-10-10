Forum for Aspinwall candidates hosted on Oct. 23
Updated 14 hours ago
Residents wishing to learn more about Aspinwall candidates prior to the Nov. 7 Allegheny County General Election can attend an open forum later this month.
The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh will host a nonpartisan forum for Aspinwall candidates who are seeking the office of Mayor or a position on borough council. Those seeking a seat with Allegheny County Council District Three can also attend.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy gym along Maple Avenue in Aspinwall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
There are two candidates vying for Mayor: Democrat David Brown and Republican Ted Sheerer.
Eight candidates are seeking four open positions on council, including Democrats David Brown, Marcia Cooper, Mary Plakidas and Lara Voytko, and Republicans David Borland, Ann Marsico, Joe Noro and Ann Pawlikowski.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.