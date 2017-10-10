Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Shady Side Academy homecoming

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Dino Tomlin of Shady Side Academy comes onto the field before the school's homecoming game against Valley High School on Oct. 7.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
Fans cheer on the home team during Shady Side Academy's Oct. 7 homecoming game against Valley High School at the campus along Fox Chapel Road.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
Friends and family came together for Shady Side Academy's homecoming activities Oct. 6-7 at the campus along Fox Chapel Road in Fox Chapel.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
A kid's carnival was part of the Shady Side Academy homecoming festivities on Oct. 6-7 at the Fox Chapel campus.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
Walkers and runners take their first steps of the '5K Shady Stride' during Shady Side Academy's homecoming activities on Oct. 7 at the campus along Fox Chapel Road.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy earned a landslide win, 54-16, during its homecoming game against Valley High School.
James Knox | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy celebrated homecoming Oct. 6-7 with a slew of activities at the senior school campus along Fox Chapel Road in Fox Chapel.

There was a golf outing, faculty mixer, art show, 5K race, walking tour, carnival, blue and gold tailgate party — and a landslide win, 54-16, by the varsity football team over Valley High School.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

