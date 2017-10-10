Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Fall Family Fun Day at Dorseyville Alliance

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
A petting zoo was one of the highlights of Fall Family Fun Day at Dorseyville Alliance Church on Oct. 7. There was also free food, pumpkin painting, live music and games.
submitted
A petting zoo was one of the highlights of Fall Family Fun Day at Dorseyville Alliance Church on Oct. 7. There was also free food, pumpkin painting, live music and games.
Children enjoyed the petting zoo at the Fall Family Fun Day Oct. 7 at Dorseyville Alliance Church.
submitted
Children enjoyed the petting zoo at the Fall Family Fun Day Oct. 7 at Dorseyville Alliance Church.
Children got a chance to explore a fire truck from the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department at the Oct. 7 Fall Family Fun Day at the Dorseyville Alliance Church.
submitted
Children got a chance to explore a fire truck from the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department at the Oct. 7 Fall Family Fun Day at the Dorseyville Alliance Church.
Adults and children enjoyed the petting zoo at the Fall Family Fun Day Oct. 7 at Dorseyville Alliance Church.
submitted
Adults and children enjoyed the petting zoo at the Fall Family Fun Day Oct. 7 at Dorseyville Alliance Church.

Updated 16 hours ago

More than 200 people gathered for a Fall Family Fun Day at Dorseyville Alliance Church on Oct. 7 to enjoy free food, firetrucks and fellowship.

“Everyone young and old enjoyed a totally free, beautiful afternoon,” church Secretary Esther Zufall said.

Other activities included live music, children's games, pumpkin painting and a petting zoo.

The Rev. Mark Conklin said the aim was to connect with neighbors and “grow in service.”

Dorseyville Alliance is at 3703 Saxonburg Boulevard, Indiana Township.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.