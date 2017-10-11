Aspinwall to participate in Drug Take Back Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall residents can dispose of unused or expired medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Hosted by Neighborhood Watch and the borough's police department, the event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

Neighborhood Watch member Kate Davison said volunteers will collect unused, unwanted and past-date medicine.

“This is an environmentally safe way to dispose of medications,” she said.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted either in the original container or a sealed plastic bag.

Liquids have to be in the original container.

Needles, syringes or lancets will not be taken.

Neighborhood Watch operates with the goal of keeping Aspinwall residents safe and connected. Members host litter clean-ups, safety days and fundraisers to pay for park equipment.

