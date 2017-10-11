Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

O'Hara emergency volunteers eligible for tax credit

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Sharpsburg Fire Chief Lou Costanzo stands with Parkview Fire Chief Tom Fannie and Parkview President Bob Fischer.
Tom McGee | Trib Total Media
Sharpsburg Fire Chief Lou Costanzo stands with Parkview Fire Chief Tom Fannie and Parkview President Bob Fischer.

Updated 1 hour ago

Volunteer firefighters in O'Hara can apply for up to $300 in tax credits, thanks to approval by council this week.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development allows active volunteers to receive a credit towards the earned income tax levied by local municipalities. Act 172 was approved by the state in January. It extends to volunteer firefighters and EMS workers.

The purpose of the credit is to help attract new volunteers and retain current ones.

Indiana Township Supervisors will consider the same resolution at a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

“The board acknowledges the value of fire protection and nonprofit emergency medical services provided by volunteers in the township and desires to encourage residents to volunteer,” Indiana Township Manager Dan Anderson said.

If a volunteer owes less than $300 in earned income tax, then the credit becomes equal to the amount they owe.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.