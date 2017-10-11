O'Hara emergency volunteers eligible for tax credit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteer firefighters in O'Hara can apply for up to $300 in tax credits, thanks to approval by council this week.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development allows active volunteers to receive a credit towards the earned income tax levied by local municipalities. Act 172 was approved by the state in January. It extends to volunteer firefighters and EMS workers.

The purpose of the credit is to help attract new volunteers and retain current ones.

Indiana Township Supervisors will consider the same resolution at a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

“The board acknowledges the value of fire protection and nonprofit emergency medical services provided by volunteers in the township and desires to encourage residents to volunteer,” Indiana Township Manager Dan Anderson said.

If a volunteer owes less than $300 in earned income tax, then the credit becomes equal to the amount they owe.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.