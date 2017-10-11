4 boys injured when SUV crashes into utility pole in Fox Chapel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four members of the Fox Chapel Area High School golf team had to be rescued from an SUV after it crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Fox Chapel.

It took rescue crews more than two hours to extricate one of the boys.

Allegheny County 911 supervisors said the crash occurred at about noon at Field Club and Hickory Hills Road. Emergency personnel were still on-scene getting the last of the four teenagers out until about 2:30 p.m. Trib news partner WPXI-TV reported that all four occupants were alert and talking to rescuers.

"I can confirm good news that all four boys will be OK," said Fox Chapel Area Athletic Director Michael O'Brien.

O'Brien did not provide names of the boys injured.

Fox Chapel Area spokeswoman Bonnie Berzonski said the students were not on their way to a school practice or anything having to do with school.

She said there was a scheduled early dismissal Wednesday for all students.

The impact of the crash caused wires to fall onto the flipped car near the Pittsburgh Field Club.

The victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

