Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Kids enjoy events during Fire Prevention Week in Aspinwall

Jan Pakler | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
Six-month-old Raphael Beumer laughs along with brother, Nicolas, 4, as they play at the Aspinwall fire hall at an event during National Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 14, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Melissa Havran of Oakmont shows her son, Michael, 4, how to use a fire extinguisher at the Aspinwall fire hall using a training system that was given to the department. The open house took place to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 14.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Firefighter Barb Double sets up the search and rescue dogs that she trains for photos at an annual Fire Prevention Week event at the Aspinwall fire hall, Oct. 14, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
The Aspinwall Fire Department hosted events during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14. The department is an annual participant in the national event sponsored by the Fire Protection Association.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer

