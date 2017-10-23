Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Scary good time at Haunted Guyasuta in Sharpsburg

Jan Pakler | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Miles, Oren and Felix Lev pick out pumpkins at Camp Guyasuta Haunted Trail on Oct. 21, 2017. Close to 1,000 guests attented the annual fall event in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Emma Lombardozzi, 11, of Etna Girl Scout Troup 50201 makes her way up the climbing wall dressed in her Halloween costume at Camp Guyasuta during the annual Haunted Guyasuta weekend.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Families are led through a foggy entrance as they enter the Haunted Trail at the Guyasuta Boy Scout Camp in Sharpsburg on Oct. 21, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Cub Scout Brandon Hoffman zips along on a line at Haunted Guyasuta in Sharpsburg on Oct. 21, 2017.
Jan Pakler } For the Tribune Review
Korben Vaughn of West View plays at the activities section before entering the Haunted Trail at the Guyasuta Boy Scout Camp on Oct. 21, 2017. In the background is a 1,675 pound pumpkin provided by Joel Keefer of Aspinwall.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Boy Scout Camp Guyasuta was decked out for Halloween during the weekend.

Haunted Guyasuta featured a scary trail, games, food, and activities including a haunted hayride and a bonfire at the camp in O'Hara on Saturday.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

