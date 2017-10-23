Five vying for four seats in Sharpsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg residents at the Nov. 7 elections will have their choice of five candidates for four seats on council.

The candidates are Matthew Brudnok, Jon Jaso, Karen Pilarski-Pastor, Brittany Reno and Joe Simbari.

Newcomer Jaso was edged out of the Democratic primary by one vote but gained enough write-in votes to run on the Republican ticket in November.

“I am running to do more with less,” he said. “We want to continue to build and thrive while seeking outside resources like state and county grants for business and residential projects.”

Jaso said his volunteerism with the fire department and EMS shows his commitment to the community.

“I want to continue to serve in my community so that everyone has a voice and has someone that they can trust,” he said. “Trust me, every vote counts.”

Contrary to running on the Republican ticket, he is campaigning on a slate with Democrats Pilarski-Pastor, Reno and Brudnok.

They share the slogan “Sharpsburg Together” because, they said, they have a common vision and goal for the town.

Brudnok said he is running for council because he believes he can contribute in a pragmatic way.

“I plan on improving transparency in Sharpsburg,” he said. “I know when people can see their tax dollars at work it is easier to have a conversation about spending.

“I know community engagement is the key to making Sharpsburg better for everyone and I will continue to pursue that course of taking time to be available when called upon.”

Brudnok said making yourself available is the most difficult part of public service but he welcomes the chance.

Democrat Simbari also said he wants a community where everyone knows what is happening.

With the borough in the midst of positive changes and growth, Simbari said communication with residents is important.

“Our community is filled with senior citizens, residents who hold multiple jobs and people who just don't have the time to attend council meetings,” he said. “These people should not be in the dark as to what is happening in our community.”

The borough knows how to notify residents and should do so before decisions that affect their daily lives are made, Simbari said.

Pilarski-Pastor, an incumbent, said one of the biggest challenges is continuing growth while keeping the borough affordable for residents.

She said the borough still has a “hometown feel” and she hopes it is the municipality that her grandchildren choose as their home.

“As our town progresses, it's important to include everyone who has made Sharpsburg their home over the years as they are the people who made our town what it is today,” she said.

At the same time, council also needs to work to attract new businesses and residents who can “help take us into the future.”

Reno, also an incumbent, agreed that council's biggest challenge, and biggest opportunity, is to harness positive momentum and guide the town's growth in a way that benefits all.

“While new investment is exciting and positive, we must focus on working together as a community to make life better for people who live here,” she said.

Sharpsburg should be safe and walkable for everyone, including senior citizens, children and people with disabilities, she added.

“I will continue to work for a Sharpsburg where quality housing, fresh food and public transit are accessible and affordable to all residents and where residents are able to connect meaningfully with nature, neighbors, employment opportunities and local government,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.