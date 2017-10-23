4 Democrats, 4 Republicans seek seats on Aspinwall council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Statement: Prudent financial planning and vigilant monitoring of any development in our neighborhood are among the key issues that will define the future of our great borough and will be my priorities if I am elected to serve as your voice on council.

Statement: The desires of developers targeting Aspinwall must be met with practical concerns for the welfare of our citizens. Aspinwall is already one of the best communities in Pennsylvania to live. We need to be thoughtful about our future.

Statement: It is important to continue to be fiscally responsible with the budget while taking care of infrastructure needs and providing residents with all the services needed to keep Aspinwall a safe community.

Statement: I want to start replacing water lines and valves with larger diameter lines. I want new water meter upgrades and sewer line replacement in areas of water backups in houses and businesses. I want the borough to fully fund the fire department.

Statement: Establishing a 5-to-10-year financial plan, assessing and updating our infrastructure and maintaining the things that make this community special are most important.

Employment: Instructor and academic fieldwork coordinator in the Occupational Therapy Department at the University of Pittsburgh

Statement: Anyone proposing a major project must be able to make a compelling case. It must be absolutely clear that a project will be in the best interests of the community. I believe my 28 years as an attorney and child advocate uniquely qualifies me to listen and make judgments that are in the best interest of Aspinwall.

Statement: If elected to borough council, I will do my best to safeguard and promote the interests of the people who live in my home town.

Statement: I believe the most critical issues are safety, infrastructure and growth. Aspinwall is a unique and desirable homestead. We must develop growth opportunities without sacrificing the core fabric of the community.

Eight candidates are seeking four at-large Aspinwall council positions in the Nov. 7 election.

Democrats David Brown, Marcia Cooper, Mary Plakidas and Lara Voytko are facing Republicans Dave Borland, Ann Marsico, Joe Noro and Ann Pawlikowski.

Five of the candidates are new to local government.

With Aspinwall, a quiet riverfront community where crime is minimal and housing stock is at its peak, many of the candidates agree that they are seeking public office to help contribute to the borough's prominent reputation and guide policy into the future.

Some key issues include changes to the police department and a proposal to use Brilliant Avenue as an access to the Riverfront 47 commercial development.

“I love living here and walking my dachshunds through the neighborhood and meeting neighbors,” Cooper said. “Those discussions have led me to believe the most pressing issues for our community are primarily how we protect what we have while allowing careful and steady improvements. Once something is approved, we cannot years later take it back.”

Brown is campaigning to “help return to Aspinwall's citizens what I believe to be government of, by and for the people.”

“I am a hard worker, have a reasonably good head on my shoulders and am utterly committed to the welfare of Aspinwall's residents,” he said.

Noro, council president, would like to see the board focus on a way to provide full funding for the borough's volunteer fire department. Tax dollars currently pay about two-thirds of the department's $90,000 budget for vehicle maintenance and utilities.

Noro said he is not in favor of using Brilliant Avenue as the main intersection for the Riverfront 47 entrance, rather, the main entrance should be off the Highland Park Bridge.

Borland would like to work to bring a consensus-building mindset to council.

“I will fully understand the pulse of the residents and goals of the community before making decisions,” he said. “Council's first obligation is providing a safe environment for our residents and we can do that by creating an efficient and engaged group of first responders. We must also plan and prioritize projects to modernize our aging infrastructure and leverage every grant opportunity.”

Voytko also believes that improvements to the aging infrastructure are necessary, as is greater support for the volunteer first responders.

“Having called Aspinwall home for more than 22 years, it would be my honor to represent our community, to be a strong and effective advocate for residents' interests and to help to ensure we continue to work together so that we may progress and succeed together,” Voytko said.

Plakidas said development is her priority if elected. She said she would work to find a balance between the desires of developers targeting Aspinwall and the practical concerns for the welfare of borough residents.

“I aim to take the interests of the Aspinwall community over the interests of developers,” she said.

Marsico, an 18-year resident of the borough, said financial planning and infrastructure are the most crucial issues facing council.

“Establishing a 5-to-10-year financial plan, assessing and updating our infrastructure and maintaining the things that make this community special are most important,” she said.

Councilwoman Pawlikowski, who chairs the environmental committee, said council's attention should be focused on the combined sewer lines that create issues with storm water runoff.

Recent work to repave Alley A and install rain gardens are steps in the right direction, she said.

“Serving on the Aspinwall Shade Tree Commission, we've planted almost 150 trees that aid in storm water management, cleaner air and enhancing our shade canopy,” Pawlikowski said.

If elected, she also will work to raise awareness of the needs of the fire department, she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.