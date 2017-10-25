Aspinwall needs volunteers for tree planting on Nov. 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall is seeking volunteers for a community tree planting from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4.

The event will happen rain or shine.

The borough is slated to receive about 30 young trees through TreeVitalize , a program aimed as providing shade, beautifying residential areas and easing storm water runoff.

Founded in 2004, the Pittsburgh branch of TreeVitalize has planted more than 20,000 trees across the area.

This is the borough's sixth annual planting event, which brings the total number of trees added to the community to more than 150, Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

Organizers are asking volunteers to dress for the weather and that includes long pants and boots.

They should meet at municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

Many of the new trees will be planted by the borough baseball fields and others will go to homes where owners have requested them to replace trees that were removed because of decay.

To register for the event, visit paconserve.org/300 or call 412-586-2386.

