Fox Chapel

St. Pio in Blawnox hosts Hallowtide with children dressed as favorite saints

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Tommy and Patrick Pohl dressed as St. Thomas More and St. Patrick to participate in St. Pio Parish's 'Hallowtide' event on Oct. 22 in Blawnox.
Tommy and Patrick Pohl dressed as St. Thomas More and St. Patrick to participate in St. Pio Parish's 'Hallowtide' event on Oct. 22 in Blawnox.
Jack Sumrok, Cecillia Sumrok and Abby Goodman dress like their favorite saints as part of St. Pio's 'Hallowtide' event on Oct. 22 in Blawnox.
Jack Sumrok, Cecillia Sumrok and Abby Goodman dress like their favorite saints as part of St. Pio's 'Hallowtide' event on Oct. 22 in Blawnox.

Updated 49 minutes ago

The Rev. Joe Keenan, pastor of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, could easily have taken the day off from serving Mass on Oct. 22.

He had plenty of back-up, with children from his parish and three others in the Lower Valley attending Mass dressed as their favorite saints.

Patrick Pohl marched into St. Edward's Church along Walnut Street in Blawnox in a long green robe and gold hat, resembling St. Patrick. His brother, Tommy, was dressed in a red cloak as St. Thomas More.

“We want to make our faith communities more vibrant and the religious education level is a great place to start,” Keenan said.

St. Pio is one of many in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh under consideration for restructuring in 2018. A panel recommended whittling 188 parishes down to 48 in the six-county region served by the diocese.

If approved as planned, four Lower Valley parishes would become one. They include St. Joseph in O'Hara, St. Juan Diego in Sharpsburg, St. Pio of Pietrelcina in Blawnox/Harmar and St. Scholastica in Aspinwall.

With that in mind, church officials are starting now to plan for a healthy future.

“We are trying to doing family ministry with all four parishes that will be coming together,” said Ron Urso, St. Pio Religious Education Director.

The “Hallowtide” event, where children dressed in religious attire, was meant to start a dialogue with the youngest members of the parishes.

The story-telling assembly hosted before Mass included talks about the Christian origins of Halloween and the Feast of All Saints.

Presenter Christopher Reibold discussed the tradition of baking soul cakes and the origin and use of votive candles.

“We chose to get ahead of the game and start getting people together to give our community the chance to embrace the changes,” Urso said.

He believes the mergers will produce challenges but the benefits will outweigh them.

“We'll be able to pull resources and put things like this on that we couldn't do before,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

