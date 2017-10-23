Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students raise $849 for UPMC Children's

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Students at Shady Side Academy participated in 'Wear a Hat for Cancer Day' and raised more than $845 for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
Students at Shady Side Academy last week wore cowboy hats, baseball caps and even green furry hats that look like squid, all in an effort to raise money for cancer research.

“Wear a Hat for Cancer Day” on Oct. 13 brought in $849.50 to benefit the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Students, faculty and staff were permitted to wear a hat to school for a $1-$2 donation. The Junior School raised $458, the Middle School raised $306 and the Senior School raised $85.50.

SSA alumna Samantha Goodman ‘13, a childhood cancer survivor, helped to establish the first “Wear a Hat for Cancer Day” in 2011, which has grown to become an annual event.

