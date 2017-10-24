Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg VFW hosting free meal on Veteran's Day

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Jim Oehling, member of Etna VFW 9197, stands along Heinz Terrace in Sharpsburg in 2015 during a gun salute and memorial service.
Jan Pakler | For Trib Total Media
Jim Oehling, member of Etna VFW 9197, stands along Heinz Terrace in Sharpsburg in 2015 during a gun salute and memorial service.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sharpsburg VFW is offering a free warm meal on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day, to Lower Valley residents who have served in the military.

“We just want to show our appreciation,” VFW Commander Len Colaizzi said.

Post 709 is at 1017 Main Street. It will host a catered dinner for local veterans, who can each bring one guest. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

“I hope we can let them know this is a place they can come and we might be able to help them if they need it,” Colaizzi said.

RSVP by Nov. 5 at 412-304-9923 or lscolaizzi@hotmail.com.

It isn't uncommon for post members to reach out to the community. At Christmas 2016, VFW Steward Diane Kozera coordinated a drive to make sure veterans in transitional housing had gifts under their tree. Members gathered hats, gloves, toiletries and blankets to deliver to each of the 38 men at Veterans Place in Pittsburgh's East End.

“We want to take care of our own,” Colaizzi said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.