Shady Side Academy students show comedic chops in "Almost, Maine"

Shady Side Academy students explore love, loss and the looming power of the human heart in their fall production of “Almost, Maine.”

A series of eight whimsical vignettes, the comedy introduces the audience to two dozen characters and the joys and perils of romance.

“I love this play because it gives all the students a starring role due to the nature of the script,” Director Dana Hardy-Bingham said. “By setting up eight short scenes, each student gets a chance to really sink their teeth into a part.”

The show runs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA Senior School campus at 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased by phone at 412-968-3040 or online at shadysideacademy.org/theater. Some content may not be suitable for children.

Written by John Cariani, “Almost, Maine” gained critical acclaim when it opened Off-Broadway in 2006. It the most produced play in North American high schools and Hardy-Bingham said the script uses both comedy and drama to “explore the inherent heartbreak and wonder of love while under the dazzling aura of the northern lights as told by some extremely memorable characters from a small, surreal town in Maine.”

Nearly 30 students make up the cast and crew, with staff member Austin Davidheiser serving as technical director, set designer and lighting designer. Seniors Julia Zoratto and Izzy Calihan are assistant directors, freshman Hannah Romoff is stage manager, junior Lily Scheele is assistant to the set designer and freshman Bridget Onest is student costume designer.

Senior Rachel Winterhalter plays two distinct characters throughout the show.

“This is a very unique show. It is a series of short scenes that are seemingly disconnected because each scene has new characters, however the whole play is connected by a single theme of love,” Winterhalter said.

The actress has participated in four school musicals and traveled last year to Edinburgh, Scotland to perform student-written work at the Fringe Festival, but this is her first foray into the fall play.

“Participating in SSA Theater has encouraged me to pursue my passions and foster my creativity and imagination,” she said. “It has made me much more confident in who I am and what I would like to pursue in the future.”

Senior Felicia Devorris also landed two roles and said she wasn't quite sure how she would pull it off.

“But each cast member has done an amazing job with their scenes and I'm proud to be a part of this fun and distinctive production,” Devorris said.

After transferring to SSA three years ago, Devorris has participated in every theater production since, including “The Crucible,” “Curtains” and “The Addams family.”

She said theater has provided a sense of belonging in the school and also steered her future.

“I plan to major in Musical Theater in college and this has prepared me for my career path,” she said.

While the show's dialogue is relatable for the teens, Hardy-Bingham said that most are playing characters much older than themselves and she is impressed with how they've tackled the challenge.

“They are up to the task for sure as they continue to amaze me with their ability to portray their respective characters with specificity and nuance,” she said.

“We have a great group of students ready and eager to wow audiences.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.