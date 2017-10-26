Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Video: Aspinwall's Joel Keefer carves Great Pumpkin to benefit Project Bundle-Up

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

You can find the Great Pumpkin at Aspinwall resident Joel Keefer's 4th Street home. It weighs 1,675 pounds, is 6 feet wide and 5 feet tall.

Carved in the image of Yoda from the Star Wars movie series, it is lit with an 800-watt light. Keefer uses the attraction to collect donations for Project Bundle-Up, which provides coats and warm clothes to needy children and senior citizens.

Visitors are encouraged to donate. The effort since 2011 has brought in more than $27,000.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

