Aspinwall's 'Great Pumpkin' raises money for Project Bundle-Up

Linus and the Peanuts gang should have scoured Aspinwall to search for "The Great Pumpkin."

They surely would have spotted it at Joel Keefer's 4th Street home, all 1,675 pounds, propped on a trailer and carved in the image of Yoda, glowing from blocks away.

"Isn't it something?" asked Keefer, chainsaw in hand, ready to carve. It was 23 years ago that he bought a "little" gourd of 250 pounds on a whim.

"I thought it was cool," he said. "The reaction was so good that now it's a tradition."

Keefer uses his massive pumpkin — about the size of a Smart Car — to collect donations for Project Bundle-Up, which provides coats and warm clothes to needy children and senior citizens.

Visitors are encouraged to toss coins into a cauldron nearby and the effort since 2011 has brought in more than $27,000. That's the equivalent of about 60 sets each year of coats, hats and gloves distributed to people in need.

In 2016 Keefer earned the Project Bundle-Up Award for Outstanding Service.

"After the first few years, we thought we should start harnessing the power of the great pumpkin for good," he explained, citing the more than 600 visitors each fall to his quiet Aspinwall street.

Keefer treks each year to Parks Nursery in Canfield, Ohio to choose the would-be jack-o-lantern. They've grown exponentially over the years, he said, with his largest pick weighing in at about 1,800 pounds.

This year's freakishly large fruit was selected for its flat face that measures six feet across, Keefer said.

"We always have it strapped to the trailer and people go nuts the whole time we're driving home. They're beeping and giving me the thumbs up," he said.

The pumpkin traditionally makes a pit stop for a week-long stay at Camp Guyasuta in O'Hara.

The Boy Scouts of America-owned camp hosts its Halloween-themed Haunted Guyasuta event in mid-October and the oversized pumpkin gets more than a few sideways glances.

"Everyone enjoys getting pictures with the pumpkin," Camp Ranger Mike Daniher said.

School children who visit during the week make a game of trying to guess its girth, he said.

Keefer said it takes eight men to stand the gourd upright on the trailer once it reaches his home. He spends about three days carving and painting it into trendy characters like Olaf, Spiderman and the Wicked Witch of the West.

This year's artwork is the ancient green Jedi Master, Yoda, from Star Wars.

"We have to use six-foot pry bars to get the top off," Keefer said. "We use a sawzall to carve it because the walls are so thick."

Once complete, Yoda is lit with an 800-watt flood light and is ready for his close-up.

Keefer said there's only ever been one year where he ignored the tradition — and he quickly learned his lesson.

"I just got busy and forgot," he said. "I put out a tiny little pumpkin and told everyone a witch shrunk it.

"Boy did I get complaints. Hundreds of them."

Keefer's daughter, Chelsea, said it's fitting that her dad pours his heart into the tradition.

"He's doing it for the kids," she said. "He's a big guy with a big heart so it makes sense that he has the big pumpkin."

To donate, mail checks made payable to Project Bundle-Up, 34 4th St., Aspinwall, PA 15215 by Nov. 29. Keefer is scheduled to present the total proceeds during the live Project Bundle-Up telethon on Dec. 1.

