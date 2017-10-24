Shady Side Academy on state's high honor roll for Healthy Schools program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy officials have worked to create a healthier school environment and this week were awarded for it through the Healthy Schools Pennsylvania recognition program.

Michele Buford, educational program specialist with Women for a Healthy Environment, on Oct. 23 presented SSA its award at an all-school assembly.

Senior and environmental club President Lelia Skinner accepted the award, given to schools that try to create a green learning environment.

Skinner, along with faculty advisor Leah Powers and members of the school's environmental club, took on the Healthy Schools PA initiative last year.

Participating schools complete activities that fall under a 13-point checklist and include progress in air quality, water, waste and recycling and community engagement.

Shady Side Academy earned High Honor Roll status, meaning it completed 30 or more activities. It is one of 11 schools in the state on the High Honor Roll.

Some of the activities completed at SSA include an extensive recycling and composting program; participation in the annual energy-saving Green Cup Challenge; and the SSA Farm's gardens and curricular connections.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.