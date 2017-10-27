Physical rehab reunites student, former Fox Chapel administrator two decades later

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sitting with physical therapist Laura Teschke and his family at HealthSouth Harmarville Rehabilitation Hospital, Howard Bullard told his favorite joke with a smirk on his face.

“I'm 6 feet tall on one side and 4 feet 2 on the other,” he said.

Although she's heard it more than once, Teschke can't help but laugh every time.

“That's his favorite joke,” Teschke said.

Despite having his right leg amputated below the knee in May, Bullard, 64, entered the automatic doors of the rehabilitation facility for the first time in June with nothing but a smile, one that Teschke immediately recognized in her new patient.

Nearly two decades prior, Teschke— a freshman in high school at the time— watched Bullard walk the halls of Fox Chapel Area High School with that same grin.

“You would see him at sporting events high-fiving people with the biggest smile on his face,” she said.

From 1997 to 2000, Bullard, a resident of Penn Hills, was the high school assistant principal at Fox Chapel. And although Teschke never found herself in his office for disciplinary reasons, Bullard still left an impression.

“He definitely had a presence there,” Teschke said. “You wanted to be good because he was so approachable, always smiling and you always wanted to be around him.”

Bullard's story

Before his assistant principal position at Fox Chapel, Bullard worked within the Pittsburgh Public School District as a teacher. He moved on to Fox Chapel, and eventually became principal of Schenley High School in the early 2000s.

After a couple more leadership roles in Pittsburgh high schools, Bullard retired in 2014.

But retirement did not come easy for him, as his history of diabetes forced him in and out of the hospital for the next three years. Bullard contracted ulcers and severe problems in both feet that led to one needing to be amputated.

“I remember shedding one tear that it was going to be gone and that was it,” Bullard said. “It wasn't mentally hard for me at all because I knew that it's what I needed to get better.”

Working with Teschke

Between June and July, Bullard attended inpatient therapy in two, 10-day sessions, staying once for pre-prosthetic therapy and a second time to adapt to his new leg.

“Laura never gave me more than I could handle … she gave me the encouragement to get through every step,” Bullard said.

Teschke explained that Bullard came to the facility with determination to get back on two feet and wear matching shoes again, recalling expectations from her high school days which made her step up her game.

“I was a little nervous because I knew that there were going to be expectations set up from him,” Teschke said. “He did too well, and we had to kick him out … he was a great student.”

Teschke said that Bullard went through the rehabilitation process with great success, achieving goals much faster than other amputee patients at the time.

Because of his positivity to get better, Teschke, his occupational therapist and the nurses nominated Bullard to receive the rehab champion award for the amputee unit, an honor given to patients who show the most progress and success throughout therapy.

“It was a positive experience for all of the patients to have Howard there,” Teschke said. “He took everything in stride.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.