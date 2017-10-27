Shady Side Academy 'lightweight' rower carries big load at Head of the Ohio Regatta

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy senior Michael DeGregorio might compete as a lightweight, but he carried his weight in the Head of the Ohio Regatta last month in Pittsburgh.

DeGregorio, a member of the Steel City Rowing Club in Verona and grand finalist in a men's intermediate lightweight double scull in the 2016 USRowing Club National Championships, was called upon to fill a seat in a men's open eight at the competition. The boat came in first on the 2.6-mile course on the Allegheny River in a time of 13 minutes, 15 seconds.

Steel City Rowing coach Zach Petronic said DeGregorio replaced a Pitt rower.

“Him being able to step in and step up shows how adaptable he has become under the Steel City program,” said Petronic, who was part of the boat.

DeGregorio, who turned 18 on Oct. 12 and lives in Fox Chapel, said he was honored to be chosen.

The race put him against college teams, which “made the victory more valuable,” he said.

DeGregorio, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, came back the next day to earn a gold medal in men's youth two-person with Winchester Thurston senior David Scheatzle in a time of 15:52.

DeGregorio placed second as part of a coxed men's youth four in 15:37.8.

DeGregorio said he is almost fully recovered from a back injury he suffered over the summer.

“I plan to train smart and keep my body healthy through the fall season,” he said.

DeGregorio said he plans to continue his career in college.

“Michael is excelling under the current coaching staff at Steel City,” said Petronic, who competed in the 2013 and 2015 World University Games. “Rowers like Michael are setting their sights high on many interested college programs.”

DeGregorio was one of two Fox Chapel area residents to pick up gold medals for Steel City Rowing.

Winchester Thurston senior Emma Francis claimed two in women's novice single and double sculling events.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.