Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy 'lightweight' rower carries big load at Head of the Ohio Regatta

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
Michael DeGregorio (left) with Winchester Thurston senior David Scheatzle competing at the Ohio Regatta in Pittsburgh last month.
Submitted
Michael DeGregorio (left) with Winchester Thurston senior David Scheatzle competing at the Ohio Regatta in Pittsburgh last month.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Shady Side Academy senior Michael DeGregorio might compete as a lightweight, but he carried his weight in the Head of the Ohio Regatta last month in Pittsburgh.

DeGregorio, a member of the Steel City Rowing Club in Verona and grand finalist in a men's intermediate lightweight double scull in the 2016 USRowing Club National Championships, was called upon to fill a seat in a men's open eight at the competition. The boat came in first on the 2.6-mile course on the Allegheny River in a time of 13 minutes, 15 seconds.

Steel City Rowing coach Zach Petronic said DeGregorio replaced a Pitt rower.

“Him being able to step in and step up shows how adaptable he has become under the Steel City program,” said Petronic, who was part of the boat.

DeGregorio, who turned 18 on Oct. 12 and lives in Fox Chapel, said he was honored to be chosen.

The race put him against college teams, which “made the victory more valuable,” he said.

DeGregorio, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, came back the next day to earn a gold medal in men's youth two-person with Winchester Thurston senior David Scheatzle in a time of 15:52.

DeGregorio placed second as part of a coxed men's youth four in 15:37.8.

DeGregorio said he is almost fully recovered from a back injury he suffered over the summer.

“I plan to train smart and keep my body healthy through the fall season,” he said.

DeGregorio said he plans to continue his career in college.

“Michael is excelling under the current coaching staff at Steel City,” said Petronic, who competed in the 2013 and 2015 World University Games. “Rowers like Michael are setting their sights high on many interested college programs.”

DeGregorio was one of two Fox Chapel area residents to pick up gold medals for Steel City Rowing.

Winchester Thurston senior Emma Francis claimed two in women's novice single and double sculling events.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.