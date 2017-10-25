Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Hill Preschoolers have fun on the farm in Fox Chapel

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
Fox Hill Preschool in Fox Chapel hosted a fall festival during which students had the chance to mingle with farm animals at the school campus on Oct. 18.
Fox Hill Preschool in Fox Chapel hosted a fall festival during which students had the chance to mingle with farm animals at the school campus on Oct. 18.

Fox Hill Preschool students had fun down on the farm during the school's fall festival Oct. 18. Director Denise Patricca arranged for farm animals like pigs and sheep to be corralled on the school campus along West Chapel Ridge Road.

“The students fed grain to goats, sheep and pigs from a small tin cup,” she said.

The preschoolers also fed milk to a llama from a baby bottle and rode ponies.

The activities tied into the students' unit on farming, Patricca said.

Students and families also took part in face painting, simulated cow milking and pumpkin picking.

“The students learned a lot through hands-on experiences and their eyes shined with excitement,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

