Fox Chapel

Hartwood Fest raises money for historic stables at Hartwood Acres

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Hartwood Fest, a concert and bonfire hosted each October, helps raise money to renovate the stables at Hartwood Acres.
Hartwood Fest, the annual fall fundraiser to benefit the Hartwood Acres stables, was once again a roaring success with its bonfire, hay rides and dinner from Hartwood Restaurant, organizers said.

Hosted by Friends of Hartwood, the event in mid-October each year raises money to renovate the historic stables at the Allegheny County-owned park in Indiana Township.

“This is maintenance and restoration work that may be lower on the list by the parks department due to how much they have to maintain,” said Friends member Amy Giammattei.

This year, money paid for the tack room area to be replastered and painted, and the gates in the back court yard rebuilt.

The group also hosts three summer concerts and the Hartwood Hunt each year to raise money for projects at the park.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

