Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: White House briefing with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders 
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy teachers get pie in the face for good cause

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Shady Side Academy English teacher Adam Janosko celebrates his pie-in-the-face victory during a Chiapas Club fundraiser on Oct. 23.
submitted
Shady Side Academy English teacher Adam Janosko celebrates his pie-in-the-face victory during a Chiapas Club fundraiser on Oct. 23.
Shady Side Academy math teacher Ryan Logue takes a pie in the face during a Chiapas Club fundraiser while Spanish teacher Denis Cronin waits his turn.
submitted
Shady Side Academy math teacher Ryan Logue takes a pie in the face during a Chiapas Club fundraiser while Spanish teacher Denis Cronin waits his turn.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was a sweet day for Shady Side Academy senior school teachers on Oct. 23 and maybe even sweeter for the students.

Three staff members got “pied” in the face for a Chiapas Club fundraiser where students paid $2 to vote for the Top 3 teachers to get tossed a whipped cream pie.

The “winners” were English teacher and Form III Dean Adam Janosko, math teacher Ryan Logue and Spanish teacher and Form VI Dean Denis Cronin.

The event raised more than $200 for the Chiapas Club, whose members work to support the educational expenses of Mayan children in the Mexican state of Chiapas. The club supports eight students' education through its annual fundraising efforts, which bring in more than $2,000 a year.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.