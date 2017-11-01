Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students will perform odd jobs to show service, honor MLK Jr.

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School students Tim Marsh and Emma Klatt help pack toiletries as part of a Community Outreach fundraiser for veterans at the H.J.Heinz Campus in O'Hara in 2016.
Lower Valley churches, fire halls and libraries that need odd jobs completed could get free help from Fox Chapel Area High School students in January.

Counselor Rachel Machen is hoping to start an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, on Jan. 15, which would dispatch students across the area to fix, clean or paint during small jobs for community groups.

“I'm looking for any type of volunteer opportunities on that day that our students can provide,” said Machen, who is also community outreach sponsor.

“It's a way for students to help out, essentially in their own backyards, and feel a sense of pride and satisfaction at giving back.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service was founded in 1994 to encourage others to walk in King's footsteps and help others.

“Dr. King once said, ‘Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?'” Machen said.

“We hope students will become more engaged in their community and see how easy it is to give back.”

Shady Side Academy has been participating in MLK Jr. Day of Service for about six years. Typically more than 150 students and staff scatter across the region for hands-on projects at the VA hospital in O'Hara, Meals on Wheels and HealthSouth Harmarville Rehab.

The work doesn't have to be intensive. Last year, younger students completed kid-friendly projects like filling treat bags and coloring cards for Beverly's Birthdays, a group that provides birthday cheer for homeless children. They also decorated placemats to be delivered with meals to home-bound residents.

Fox Chapel Area student chair of the community outreach committee Maddie Reuss said King used his voice and actions to teach people the values of compassion and service. District students are trying to follow his example, Reuss said.

“I am personally looking forward to working in the community and putting it into action, not just talking about it,” she said.

Machen said students will benefit as much as the community groups.

Service helps students learn outside the classroom, she said.

“They learn to collaborate, solve problems and improve their communities,” she said.

The school district encompasses Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, O'Hara and Sharpsburg.

To learn more or request volunteers, contact Machen at Rachel_Machen@fcasd.edu or at 412-967-2445.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

