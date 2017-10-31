Many options in the Fox Chapel area to donate for Thanksgiving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Tis the season to make sure everyone gets a hot meal at the holidays and residents looking to donate food, clothing or gift cards prior to Thanksgiving have several options throughout the Lower Valley to drop off goods.

• Blawnox: St. Pio Parish is collecting items to benefit the Little Sisters of the Poor , a group founded more than 140 years ago to care for the elderly poor.

Items needed include condiments, cereal, coffee, tea, cooking oils, pasta, crackers, soup, soap, body wash and baby wipes.

The Rev. Joe Keenan, pastor of St. Pio, said donations will help people have the necessities “that we take for granted.”

Donations can be dropped off at St. Edwards Church, 450 Walnut Street, Blawnox.

• Sharpsburg: St. Vincent de Paul Society welcomes food and household items for its pantry at St. Mary Church along Penn Street. The pantry was founded in 1954 and serves about 140 families on the third Thursday of each month. The site not only stocks food but toiletries, clothes and household items. Donations can be taken to St. Juan Diego Parish at 201 9th Street.

• Fox Chapel Area School District : The high school PTO is sponsoring a food drive to provide full dinners for families in need. Items like boxed stuffing, cornbread and mashed potatoes, canned green beans, evaporated milk and pumpkin pie filling are needed. Items can be dropped of at the high school lobby, 611 Field Club Road.

• O'Hara: The Lauri Ann West Community Center is accepting food donations to benefit North Hills Community Outreach or the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. Marketing Director Monica Gay said the Community Center works to have a different collection each month to help support the organizations in the six neighborhoods it serves. “Our location and operating hours make it convenient for members and neighbors to donate and participate in these community efforts,” she said.

Donations can be placed in the box near the welcome desk at 1220 Powers Run Road.

• Millvale: North Hills Community Outreach is collecting food to create complete Thanksgiving meals to distribute to local families. Nearly 800 families received meals last year.

Items accepted include grocery store gift cards of at least $15 for turkey purchase, large boxes of stuffing mix and instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, easy pumpkin pie mix, evaporated milk, muffin mix, turkey gravy mix and napkins. NHCO offices are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 416 Lincoln Avenue.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.