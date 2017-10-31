Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy presents dance group SOLE Defined

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
SOLE Defined will perform at Shady Side Academy on Nov. 18.
Shady Side Academy will bring a “percusical” — a fusion of acting, singing, percussive dance and multimedia — to stage on Nov. 18 with dance group SOLE Defined.

The group transforms their bodies into human drums to create a free-flowing conversation through music and movement, said Jen Roupe, director of communications.

SOLE Defined will perform its New Orleans-inspired show, “ZAZ: The Big Easy.”

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the senior school campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $24 for senior citizens and $16 for children age 18 and younger.

They can be purchased online at thehillman.org or by phone at 412-968-3040.

Remaining shows in the 2017-2018 Hillman Performing Arts series include a capella group “Six Appeal” in February and “PUSH Physical Theatre” in March.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

