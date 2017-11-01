Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Colorful kids hit Aspinwall business district for treats on Halloween

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
Students from Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy trick-or-treating along Loop Street as Gina Mussar passes out candy to them at Kieffer Optical in Aspinwall on Oct. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Owners of Esspa Kozmetika pass out candy to children as they make their way around the business district on Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall on Halloween.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Second-grade students from Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall grab treats at Feast on Brilliant market as they trick or treat with their school on Halloween.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Trick-or-treaters walk along Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall on Halloween.
Close to 200 students from Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy paraded along the business district trick-or-treating on Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall, Oct. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Close to 200 students from Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy paraded along the business district trick-or-treating on Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall, Oct. 31, 2017.

Close to 200 students from Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy paraded along the business district trick-or-treating on Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall on Halloween.

