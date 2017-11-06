Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Letter to the editor: Sharpsburg stays ahead of the game

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Main Street in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Main Street in Sharpsburg.

Updated 53 minutes ago

To the editor:

As a former O'Hara councilman, I was always interested in the progress of my neighboring communities and paid particular attention to Sharpsburg. A few years ago, I moved to Sharpsburg and have witnessed incredible growth in the community. A large factor in Sharpsburg's renaissance is the resiliency of the residents and their can-do spirit.

The buy-in of the residents is reinforced by the leadership shown by council, the mayor and borough staff over the last few years. Sharpsburg took steps in 2014 to complete a comprehensive plan to outline goals and establish a framework for responsible growth. Sharpsburg then enlisted Town Center Associates to aid in the revitalization of the central business district, which led to acceptance in Allegheny Together, an Allegheny County business development program. Since then, Sharpsburg has attracted a variety of destination businesses, as well as a large tech company that moved from the Strip District to Sharpsburg. This is no accident. It's the increasingly tangible result of community leaders who have been working strategically, collaboratively and diligently over years to accomplish a shared vision of Sharpsburg living up to all of its potential.

On top of all of this, the Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, through a grant from the Hillman Foundation, is preparing a Community Vision Plan based upon the input of residents over the last year. The biggest concern of residents I have heard focuses on the affordability of the community. Again, Sharpsburg is proactively trying to stay ahead of the curve and market conditions by forming partnerships with the Allegheny County Vacant Property Program, the Tri-COG Land Bank, and Action Housing, in addition to supporting the Land Trust efforts of the Neighborhood Organization.

With nearly $3 million in grants secured by council since 2016, private economic development happening throughout town, and the buy-in and reenergized civic engagement of residents, Sharpsburg has been uniquely positioned for the future as a thriving river town with engaged, optimistic residents and strong, forward-thinking leaders.

Brian R. Kozera Sr.

Sharpsburg

