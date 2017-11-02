Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg's Main Street showcased on TV tonight

Tawnya Panizzi
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
PCN cameras shoot video at the Dancing Gnome along Main Street in Sharpsburg for a show highlighting the borough's business district.
PCN cameras shoot video at the Dancing Gnome along Main Street in Sharpsburg for a show highlighting the borough's business district.

A television show highlighting the resurgence of Sharpsburg will air at 7:30 p.m. tonight on PCN, the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

It is Channel 21 for residents who subscribe to Verizon.

“We are very excited for this,” Manager Bill Rossey said.

The borough will be highlighted in the half-hour show called “Exploring PA Boroughs.” Earlier this summer, camera crews canvassed Main Street to interview some of the business owners and residents who have helped to spearhead community revitalization.

Viewers will recognize shots of the municipal building, library and fishing pier, along with several new and old businesses.

Sharpsburg was chosen among 12 boroughs to be featured during the first year of the show.

Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs spokeswoman Leslie Suhr said the show chose neighborhoods of varying sizes and economic backgrounds. Sharpsburg was selected for its vibrant Main Street, she said.

“Sharpsburg has really turned around over the last several years, and this is just a sign that we are moving forward,” Rossey said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

