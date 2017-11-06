Sharpsburg earns $481,000 ALCOSAN grant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After landing nearly $500,000 in Allegheny County Sanitary Authority's most recent round of grants, Sharpsburg is inching closer to the $3.5 million project cost for Ravine Street sewer line repairs.

Manager Bill Rossey said that work will separate the storm and sanitary sewers to prevent constant overflows. The reconfiguration is expected to help remove more than 20 million gallons of water from the system, Rossey said.

Work will focus on the stretch from High Street to the Allegheny River. It will relocate the line and connect it to a pipe along Clay Street.

O'Hara Engineer Chuck Steinert said the stream relocation was identified in the federal consent order to rehab the region's sewer lines. Here, storm water originates in small streams in O'Hara and Shaler, with PennDOT contributing from Route 28.

Both O'Hara and Shaler have committed $100,000 to the project.

The ALCOSAN board last week approved $9 million in Green Revitalization of Our Waterways (GROW) grants for 29 projects that are expected to reduce sewer overflows.

Earlier this year, ALCOSAN awarded 30 grants to help remove 70 million gallons of water from the system, including $1.5 million to Sharpsburg.

“ALCOSAN is gratified by the interest in the GROW program that is demonstrated by the volume of applications from our customer municipalities,” Board Chair Sylvia Wilson said.

A third phase of GROW grants will begin in February 2018. Any municipality that sends water to the county system is eligible.

Money can be used to install green storm water reduction technology, remove streams from the sewer system or reduce the amount of water seeping in through groundwater.

For more, visit alcosan.org.

