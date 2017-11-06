Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Faith rally in Aspinwall encourages teens to do the right thing

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
The middle school faith rally at St. Scholastica Parish on Nov. 4 drew more than 75 teens from five parishes in the Lower Valley.
Keynote speaker, the Rev. Michael Ackerman, talks to more than 75 teens at the middle school faith rally at St. Scholastica Parish on Nov. 4.
More than 75 teens who attended the middle school faith rally on Nov. 5 in Aspinwall were encouraged to act as disciples and put good into the world.

Guest speaker at the St. Scholastica-sponsored event was the Rev. Michael Ackerman, a Blawnox native, who encouraged the teens to do the right thing even when no one is looking.

Ackerman serves as the Director of Vocations for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

“The goal was to bring middle school youth from all over the diocese together to have a faith experience outside of their normal,” St. Scholastica Youth Minister Jamie Dillon said.

The teens represented five parishes from across the diocese, including St. Ferdinand, St. Pio of Pietrelcina, St. Anne, St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Scholastica. The rally featured a variety of games and music.

Dillon said discipleship starts at any age — it's not only for adults.

“That is what we are trying to pass on to them,” she said.

“Father Michael encouraged them to take some time to be silent and listen to what God is saying to them,” she said.

This was the third annual rally hosted by St. Scholastica youth ministry.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

