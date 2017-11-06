Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara Elementary teacher wins $5,000 grant for classroom technology

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Bill Morgano, sales team leader, and Dave Houghtelling, Grainger branch manager, present a check for $5,000 to O'Hara Principal Kristy Batis and to teacher Gabrielle Abati with her fourth-grade class.
submitted
Bill Morgano, sales team leader, and Dave Houghtelling, Grainger branch manager, present a check for $5,000 to O'Hara Principal Kristy Batis and to teacher Gabrielle Abati with her fourth-grade class.

O'Hara Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Gabrielle Abati last week earned a $5,000 grant for her classroom from The Grainger Foundation.

Abati applied for and won the grant to enhance science, math and reading education in her Fox Chapel Area School District classroom.

She plans to purchase technology, flexible seating, books and other supplies with the money, Abati said.

The Grainger Foundation is a private foundation based in Lake Forest, Illinois, and was established in 1949. Its community grant program was established to give back to the neighborhoods it serves.

O'Hara Elementary sits along Cabin Lane in O'Hara.

