Owners work to make Fox Chapel Plaza's Zoup! restaurant part of the community

The soup is on at Zoup!

The restaurant is in its first year of operation in the Fox Chapel Plaza, serving up soup, sandwiches and salads. Franchise operators are Richard and Jackie Cagley of O'Hara.

“We chose Zoup! because of the business culture,” Richard said.

Zoup! started in Michigan in 1998 and has since opened more than 100 restaurants in the northern United States and Canada. Zoup! features 12 soups every day, with varieties covering all bases — vegan, gluten free, vegetarian, spicy, dairy free, and others.

“It depends on what you are in the mood for. You can try samples before you buy,” Jackie said.

The Cagleys worked in the food industry before opening their restaurant. Now, they get to work together — often walking to their shop from their home in Oakhill Manor.

The owners trained with the corporation for 10 days before opening in March. They got marketing help, too.

Since then, they've been trying to make Zoup! part of the community. The day before the official opening, they donated the proceeds from every cup of soup sold to Lauri Ann West Community Center. That was $2,000 for community programs.

They want to keep on supporting local groups.

“Our goals are to invest in the community and provide for our family. We're not doing this to get rich,” Richard said.

