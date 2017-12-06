Shady Side Academy students win congressional app challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy Senior School students who developed the “SSA Student” mobile app won the 2017 Congressional App Challenge on Monday for Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District.

Seniors Henry Friedlander and Fuad Youssef, junior Peter Wang and freshman Nick Zana were honored at an awards reception hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle at the University of Pittsburgh's Alumni Hall. SSA Computer Science Department Chair John Wizzard accompanied the student developers.

As the winning app from this district, it will be displayed on the Congressional App Challenge website and in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Friedlander said the digital planner helps students manage and share class schedules, making it more simple for friends to meet up, schedule tutoring with teachers and review daily activities.

They can also look at lunch menus and pay for their meals at the dining hall.

The SSA Student app was launched this fall and quickly became a must-have, school spokeswoman Jen Roupe said.

The Congressional App Challenge aims to encourage students to learn how to code and is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education.

