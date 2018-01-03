Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Skaters breaking in to Fox Chapel ice rink

Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
A group of skaters took advantage of the mild weather Wednesday to enjoy a hockey game on the Fox Chapel ice rink.
The Fox Chapel ice skating rink has become so popular with area residents that some are breaking in to the plastic-gated facility to enjoy a few glides across the frozen arena even when it's shut down.

Borough officials are asking people to abide when there are “closed” signs posted at the rink at McCahill Park along Squaw Run Road.

“Someone already climbed through and over the fence, even with the sign posted closed and the gate shut,” Manager Gary Koehler said.

They damaged the ice surface and caused a delay in opening the rink this season, Koehler said.

It happens many times each year and ruins skating for others, he added.

“We are asking those who use the ice skating rink to please observe the “closed” sign when posted,” he said.

People who see others skating when the rink is closed should call police at 412-963-7220.

The rink is installed and maintained each year by the borough.

It takes less than a day to construct and a couple hours a day to maintain it, Koehler said.

It is closed when the ice is not completely frozen and skaters could get hurt or damage the lining, which costs about $550.

The borough's public works department posts signs when the rink is not in use and they wrap the entrance in yellow tape so it is clear that it is closed.

“We hope to continue to enable the community to use this facility and encourage self-policing and personal responsibility for the enjoyment of all,” Koehler said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

