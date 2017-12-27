Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Fox Chapel Area schools raise $37K at 28th Make-A-Wish Foundation telethon

Jan Pakler | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Fox Chapel Area School District hosted its 28th annual telethon and raised $37,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation last month.

The district has now raised $804,000 since the telethon was started.

All six area schools participated by making donations during the event.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

Security and maintenance man Fred Robertson takes pies to the face from students helping to raise money at the annual Make-A-Wish telethon at the Fox Chapel Area High School on Dec. 22, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Security and maintenance man Fred Robertson takes pies to the face from students helping to raise money at the annual Make-A-Wish telethon at the Fox Chapel Area High School on Dec. 22, 2017.
Madison Borkovich was one of the students who helped plan and produce the telethon that streamed live in high definition at Fox Chapel Area High School on Dec. 22.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Madison Borkovich was one of the students who helped plan and produce the telethon that streamed live in high definition at Fox Chapel Area High School on Dec. 22.
Students pay for photos with the Fox Chapel Football team helping to raise funds during the annual Make-A-Wish telethon held on Dec. 22, 2017 .
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Students pay for photos with the Fox Chapel Football team helping to raise funds during the annual Make-A-Wish telethon held on Dec. 22, 2017 .
Toby Lazear speaks live about her project selling cookie grams raising $132 to donate at the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Telethon at Fox Chapel Area High School, Dec. 22, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Toby Lazear speaks live about her project selling cookie grams raising $132 to donate at the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Telethon at Fox Chapel Area High School, Dec. 22, 2017.
Student sells candy and and game vouchers helping to raise money during the Make-A-Wish Foundation Telethon at the Fox Chapel Area High School last month.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Student sells candy and and game vouchers helping to raise money during the Make-A-Wish Foundation Telethon at the Fox Chapel Area High School last month.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.