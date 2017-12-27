Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg budget includes improvements to popular spot on the Allegheny River

Christine Manganas | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
Ice is forming along the shore of the Allegheny RIver near the James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg in this file photo from 2015. Improvements to the popular area on the Allegheny River are included in the budget passed Dec. 21, 2017.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Ice is forming along the shore of the Allegheny RIver near the James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg in this file photo from 2015. Improvements to the popular area on the Allegheny River are included in the budget passed Dec. 21, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Holding the tax rate steady, improvements to James Sharp Landing, South Main Street and other areas of Sharpsburg are scheduled for 2018.

Council voted 6-0 in favor of the budget last month, keeping property taxes at 7.15 mills. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will continue pay $715 in property taxes for 2018.

One of the budget's focal points—with the help of $60,000 in grants—is improvement to one of Sharpsburg's most frequented destinations, James Sharp Landing.

“The space is really used a lot, and these updates will allow for better safety down there and in the river,” Borough Manager Bill Rossey said.

The project includes new dock space, lighting, trees, road paving and overall clean up of the riverfront. Rossey said the borough is looking to add additional water lines to ensure an easier clean up of mud and buildup after river flooding.

The borough is also looking to put a new $10,000 security system throughout Sharpsburg, allowing police officers to bring up camera angles from different locations while sitting in their patrol cars.

“If they get a call for a disturbance in Kennedy Park, they can bring it up on their computer before they even get there to see what's going on,” Rossey said. “The cameras that we are using now are getting old and we want to improve the system entirely.”

In addition, $30,000 is slotted to pave one of Sharpsburg's busiest throughways, South Main Street. Additional money will go to helping the borough's police department and fire department as well as a boost in the Seneca Area EMS funding.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.