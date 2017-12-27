Sharpsburg budget includes improvements to popular spot on the Allegheny River

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Holding the tax rate steady, improvements to James Sharp Landing, South Main Street and other areas of Sharpsburg are scheduled for 2018.

Council voted 6-0 in favor of the budget last month, keeping property taxes at 7.15 mills. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will continue pay $715 in property taxes for 2018.

One of the budget's focal points—with the help of $60,000 in grants—is improvement to one of Sharpsburg's most frequented destinations, James Sharp Landing.

“The space is really used a lot, and these updates will allow for better safety down there and in the river,” Borough Manager Bill Rossey said.

The project includes new dock space, lighting, trees, road paving and overall clean up of the riverfront. Rossey said the borough is looking to add additional water lines to ensure an easier clean up of mud and buildup after river flooding.

The borough is also looking to put a new $10,000 security system throughout Sharpsburg, allowing police officers to bring up camera angles from different locations while sitting in their patrol cars.

“If they get a call for a disturbance in Kennedy Park, they can bring it up on their computer before they even get there to see what's going on,” Rossey said. “The cameras that we are using now are getting old and we want to improve the system entirely.”

In addition, $30,000 is slotted to pave one of Sharpsburg's busiest throughways, South Main Street. Additional money will go to helping the borough's police department and fire department as well as a boost in the Seneca Area EMS funding.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.