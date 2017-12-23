Sharpsburg council says 'no' to satellite casino option

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg has joined a growing list of Lower Valley communities that prohibit casino satellites from opening in the borough.

Council voted unanimously on Dec. 21 to opt out of a state proposal that would allow 10 mini-casinos to open in Pennsylvania.

Aspinwall and O'Hara councils previously voted against the option.

The plan is intended to help fund the state's budget deficit.

“Although the likelihood of a casino taking root in Sharpsburg is small, under the new law municipalities have a small window of time to opt out of hosting a casino,” said council member and mayor-elect Matt Rudzki. “By opting out, we allow time for due diligence and to obtain feedback from residents.”

Under the law, future councils can choose to accept the proposal if ever offered.

But, Rudzki said, he doesn't feel a casino is the type of business residents want in the community.

“Nor does it fit the objectives of our comprehensive plan,” he said.

Municipal boards that decide against the option are required to alert the Gaming Control Board by Dec. 31.

Municipalities that choose to allow casinos to open will be eligible for financial incentives.

The state approved the new gambling facilities to try to bring in at least $200 million in the first year through license fees and taxes to help cover a projected $2.2 billion budget shortfall.

The mini casinos will be allowed to have up to 750 slot machines and up to 50 gaming tables.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.