Blawnox property taxes hold steady

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blawnox residents will pay the same in property taxes in 2018 and can expect a spruced up Freeport Road as part of the new year's capital improvements.

Council last week approved a $1.5 million budget, holding the tax rate at 9.85 mills. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will again pay $985.

Residents can review the budget at the municipal building, 376 Freeport Road.

It is the second consecutive year without a tax increase for borough residents.

“It's just a matter of managing money as best we can,” Manager John Stinner.

There will be $55,000 in an unreserved capital fund, which Stinner said is the first-time ever that council was able to stash away some cash.

He said members will evaluate projects as they come up through the year.

One project that will proceed is an overhaul of the technology in the borough office.

Council will use about $60,000 in tax dollars to purchase new computers, hardware and software. The borough website will be upgraded too.

The borough was awarded a grant to pay the other half of the cost through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“That is going to take up a lot of our time with regards to other projects that might get done,” Stinner said.

Council likely will spend money on beautification of the Freeport Road business district, he said, specifically the purchase of new trash cans. Stinner said it will stave off a problem of residents dumping household rubbish in public cans.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.